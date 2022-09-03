Mother of Marília Mendonça surprises, makes emotional outburst live and sends a message: “Every day”

During this morning, Friday (2), Ruth Dias participated in “Mais Você”, presented by Ana Maria Braga, and commented on the mourning for the death of her daughter, the singer Marília Mendonça. The artist’s mother’s outburst took place during a brief participation in the morning.

The program presented the story of Ana Paula, who lost her son by suicide two days before Christmas, when the mother of the “Queen of suffering”, as the countryman was known, appeared and sent a message of support to the woman.

“Just like you, I also have a daughter who is a little star, who is living in heaven, just like you have Lucas. And I want to tell you that I got very attached to God to survive and I looked for something to do, which is my kitchen, my channel”she began saying.

Soon after, Ruth ended by commenting on how she still deals with the pain of losing her daughter. “I know this pain is tremendous because I went through and go through this pain every day. It’s not easy to live day after day because every day we remember, but I’m here to give you that strength”he added.