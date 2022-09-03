Motoboy hit by a car says Salles provided “all assistance”

In a video posted on social media, the delivery man declared that the former minister paid “all damages” to the motorcycle.

Former Minister of the Environment Ricardo Salles (PL) published this Friday (September 2, 2022), in his profile on twittera video with the motoboy who was run over by him on Thursday night (September 1st), in São Paulo. The delivery man said that the car Salles was in was “cornered” and who went after the candidate for federal deputy.

The former minister gave “all assistance”according to the delivery person: “Ricardo Salles gave me all the assistance right away. He asked if I wanted to go to the hospital and I said no, that thank God nothing had happened, just the bike, but he ended up taking my phone. When it was around 9 am, he called me to come here on the committee […] to pay all the damages to my bike and I was very well received by him”he said.

In the video, the motoboy said he told “the reality of what happened”: “If it were me, I would do the same”.

Watch (1min08s):

in your profile at twitter, Ricardo Salles said that the entourage he was in was attacked. He called the group “barbarian horde” it’s from “pro-democracy potheads”.

“They threw stones, kicked the car and broke the windshield. In the confusion, one of the cars overturned an almost stopped motorcycle. We spoke further ahead with the boy, who suffered nothing. And the bike, nothing serious”he wrote.

The trampling was recorded by people who were outside a college where Salles attended a meeting, in the capital of São Paulo. Protesters chanted slogans against the politician, who drove off in a car.

Watch (24s):

To get away from the group, he accelerated the vehicle and hit a delivery man. The motorcycle fell on impact, but the worker remained standing beside the vehicle.

Watch (30s):