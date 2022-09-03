NASA Delays Launch of Artemis 1, Aircraft That Would Go Around the Moon | Science

NASA postponed the launch this Saturday (3) of Artemis 1, the spacecraft that would go around the Moon. It was the launch team that recommended that the aircraft not leave the ground.

This flight would be a preparation for man’s return to the satellite.

There was a leak of liquid hydrogen that was being pumped into the rocket’s fuel tanks. Technicians tried to fix it several times.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson attempted to plug the leak by stopping and resuming the flow of liquid hydrogen. This was tried twice, and then they tried to resolve it by throwing helium down the line, but the leak persisted.

After nearly four hours of trying, the director stopped the countdown.

second failed attempt

The flight had already been canceled during the week – the initial forecast was that the aircraft should go into space last Monday. At the time, NASA director Bill Nelson said that there are only launches if everything is right.

The US space agency still hasn’t explained why it postponed it again – the supply problems were announced when there was still a launch date.

The Artemis 1 mission is an unmanned test flight. The plan is for the rocket-powered Orion capsule to spend weeks in space, venturing as far as 40,000 miles behind the Moon, going farther than any manned spacecraft so far.

The expectation is that, in 2025, that same megarocket will take astronauts back to lunar soil, including the first woman and the first black person.