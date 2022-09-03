NASA is concerned that samples from Mars will infect Earth

To handle the Mars samples that will be brought to Earth in 2033 without releasing potential Red Planet pathogens here, NASA plans to set up a special containment laboratory specifically for this purpose.

Artist’s rendering of the Mars Sample Return mission, planned to bring samples from Mars to Earth in 2033. image: NASA/ESA

Anything inside the European Space Agency (ESA) spacecraft that is scheduled to pick up the samples in Martian orbit will have to be handled very carefully – not because there is a high chance of triggering a terrible Martian plague on Earth, but because even if that is extremely unlikely, it is worth taking serious precautionary measures.

“As it is not a zero percent chance, we are doing our due diligence to ensure there is no possibility of contamination,” Andrea Harrington, curator of Mars samples for NASA, told the paper. The New York Times.

Many labs have been visited by the agency around the world, but the key issue is that some are designed to protect what’s inside them from outside contamination, while others are built for the opposite: to protect things outside of what’s inside. your inside.

The problem is, NASA will need both — both to ensure that samples from Mars don’t infect Earth and to make sure that nothing from here will affect interplanetary material.

In other words, the agency will need to adapt a laboratory’s current capabilities or build something entirely new, which could be a modular laboratory in an existing building. Whatever the decision, the focus is on the need to protect Earth’s nearly 8 billion inhabitants from a, perhaps, “Martian pandemic.”

The mission planners Mars Sample Return say the framework must meet a standard known as “Biosecurity Level 4”, or BSL-4, which means being able to safely contain the most dangerous viruses known to science.

It remains to be seen whether this pattern will be effective in protecting against unknown pathogens – and that we will only know in the next decade.

