Nervous financial and American crop consolidating make soybeans lose…

In Brazil, a rising dollar and firm premiums prevent large fluctuations in the prices in reais of bags of soybeans

podcast Nervous financial and US crop consolidating make soybeans lose important support of US$ 14 in Chicago

This Thursday, the first day of September, soybean prices registered another session of intense lows, ending with almost 30 points of loss on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Thus, November and January lost $14.00, coming to $13.94 and $13.99 per bushel, respectively. “The market has fundamental pressure and you can say that it was already expected”, said market analyst Luiz Fernando Gutierrez, from Safras & Mercado, in an interview with Notícias Agrícolas.

Now, it will be important to see if these levels below $14.00 will be repeated in tomorrow’s trading session or if a recovery could be looming ahead.

He explains, even recalling the latest figures from Pro Farmer, that the US should harvest a record crop of just over 123 million tons and this is a number, for the US, that weighs on the market.

More than the news of the fundamental picture, the feeling of greater aversion to risk in the face of a series of problems facing the global economy also helped to weigh on prices. “We still have a more appreciated dollar against the real and other currencies so, naturally, the financial ended up weighing too and accentuated this negative movement”, adds the analyst.

Thus, as Gutierrez explains, the market will continue to monitor the estimates, the conclusion of the crops, the confirmation of the harvest and, subsequently, the beginning of the harvest, which could exert more pressure on the oilseed’s prices, which could cause another belly in the market. .

BRAZILIAN MARKET

The impact of low soybeans in Chicago has not been so aggressive in recent days for the formation of prices in Brazil, as the expert says. “Maybe a little more earlier in the week, when the dollar still hadn’t recovered,” he says. “But, as we had a compensation of the exchange rate and also of the prizes, the range of performance did not change much”.

And these few changes were even more present, especially for available soy. Also according to Gutierrez, the prices of the new crop may feel a little more, “they are a little more pressured and it is important for the producer to be aware of the new crop”.

The commercialization of the 2022/23 crop is slower than average, being between 19 and 20%, approximately, against 25% of what was registered in similar periods to previous years.

“It is important for the producer to be aware and take advantage of the moments that the market offers him because, with a large crop in the USA and a super crop in South America, with a resumption of the losses we had in the last year, Chicago can still feel later on. So, it is important to take advantage of the moments, to cut costs, because it is possible that we will not see a Chicago at the levels we are seeing now”, details the Safras analyst.

The big difference between old and new crop soybeans – which can be up to R$ 20.00/sc lower for 22/23 – makes the producer more reticent in sales. “So, the producer has a certain resistance to selling at a much lower price than he has today. The price is something that holds him back. And a few months ago there were doubts about the delivery of inputs, a doubt that ended up not being confirmed So what holds the producer back is basically just a lack of interest.”

Thus, the orientation of Luiz Fernando Gutierrez is that the Brazilian producer focus on its profitability, and understand that despite the new harvest carrying the expectation of a lower income margin, the current price levels are still remunerative. “And it’s important to always sell in a staggered way,” he says.