Netflix releases this week (02/09/2022)

September is here and Netflix starts the month with some very hot releases in its catalog. After an August marked by the fantasy of dreaming in sandmanthe time has come to turn our attention to more mundane and equally interesting stories.

The highlight of this first week of Netflix news this month is precisely The Devil in Ohio, a new thriller miniseries that promises to make everyone tense in front of the TV. Although the name doesn’t say much, the production combines everything we like to see in great stories: a good mystery, characters with dark pasts and a crazy cult spreading terror in a small town in the middle of nowhere. And the worst: based on a true story. That’s why it’s one of the biggest premieres of the month.

But if you want something lighter, the romantic comedy Love in Verona is what you should watch. Following the old formula of “young American goes to Europe and accidentally finds a charming man to fall in love with”, the long bet on the best in history sugar water to depilate the liver in such tense times.

In the same vein, the national Neighbors brings Leandro Hassum playing a stressed man who leaves the big city to seek a quiet life in the countryside. What he didn’t expect was to find such a disorderly and chaotic neighborhood. in the best style Dennis the Pepperit’s the kind of humor you already know well and that’s a hit around here.

And of course, the releases of the week on Netflix are not just limited to these productions and there are many other films and series recently added to the catalog just waiting for your play. After all, this marathon will not start alone.

All Netflix releases this week

08/27

08/28

08/29

08/30

08/31

01/09

02/09