New CAIXA credit line of up to R$10 MILLION; how do i apply?

Many citizens may be after loans at this time for various reasons. Thus, there are several financial institutions and traditional banks in the country that can offer this type of contract. Now, a new line of credit from Caixa has arrived and may be another possible option for those who are interested in loans.

Through this line of credit, people will be able to apply for up to R$10 million. However, it is important to note that the opportunity will not be available to everyone, but only to those who fit into the groups that can be part of the program.

Caixa’s new line of credit

Caixa’s new line of credit is called GiroCaixa and, as the name implies, it is carried out through the Caixa Econômica Federal bank. It is worth mentioning that the modality is guaranteed by the FGI, a fund whose management responsibility is the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

In addition, the loan may have special conditions. According to the information, GiroCaixa FGI will give contractors a payment term of up to 60 months, in addition to a 12-month grace period. In addition, interest rates will start at 1.18% per month.

However, according to the state-owned company, both the term to pay and the interest rate depend on the size of the company and also on the relationship between the financial institution and the customer.

The money can be used for different purposes such as, for example, buying raw materials, investing, operating expenses and also to pay employees’ remuneration.

In this sense, it is important to talk about who are the groups that will be entitled to request. Thus, the group formed by people who own a medium or small company, as well as the group of MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs) will have the possibility to apply.

How to apply?

It is also worth mentioning that the minimum amount required for Caixa’s new credit line is R$5,000. However, the maximum amount reaches R$ 10 million. In addition, the FGI may insure up to 80% of the credit value in the case of transactions.

Today, anyone wishing to apply must go in person to a Caixa bank unit and be in possession of personal documents and documents proving the CNPJ.

On the other hand, individuals will have the possibility to apply through the Caixa Tem application. However, the platform is not yet updated, but the feature is expected to be available soon.

