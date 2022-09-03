New Citroën C3 will give rise to a sedan in Brazil soon

The New Citroën C3 has just debuted on the domestic market, but its project already has at least two other family members confirmed for the next few years. According to Motor1 colleagues, Citroën’s global marketing and communications director Laurent Barria has confirmed that the brand will have a new SUV in 2023 and a sedan in 2024.

During an interview with Argentine Motor1, the executive detailed what the French brand’s next steps will be in South America. The idea is that these new models will be manufactured in Porto Real (RJ), where the C4 Cactus and the new C3 currently come from.

And as some rumors pointed out, these new models will use the CMP platform, which is present in the C3, Peugeot 208 and 2008 of the second generation and which is not yet sold in Brazil. However, the Citroën director was a little on the fence to talk about the future sedan. As much as he confirmed the development of the three-volume, Barria said that “if everything goes well, the car will debut in 2024”.

Considering the optimistic scenario and the car actually being made in two years, this will be the French brand’s debut in the compact sedan segment in Brazil. A few years ago, when the C-Elysée was launched abroad, there was a strong rumor that the model would be launched in the Brazilian market, but the car was never actually sold here.

One of the reasons that may have contributed to the C-Elysée not coming to Brazil is Citroën’s positioning before the merger that gave rise to the Stellantis group. Before, the brand was positioned as the premium company, and now that situation has changed, with the French company taking on a more accessible role, as in the rest of the world.

Proof of this is the new C3 itself, which is an entry-level model and much simpler than the previous generation hatch, which was practically identical to the European model. Now, while Europe has a more refined and expensive C3, South America had a model with another proposal and being more affordable.

In the case of the SUV, the model in question should be the new C3 Aircross that has already been spotted in tests in India. Some information was that the new SUV would be a successor to the C4 Cactus, and that may indeed happen. But at least at first, the two models should live together, as the director of the French brand said that the new vehicles would be produced alongside the Cactus, which should mean that the SUV will remain in line for some time.

