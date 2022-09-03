New robot sweeps, mops, empties the trash and even cleans itself | robotics

The DreameBot L10s Ultra is a robot vacuum capable of sweeping the house, emptying the trash and even cleaning itself without the need for human interaction. The announcement was made this Thursday (1st) at IFA 2022, one of the biggest technology events in Europe. For now, the product will initially be launched in the Asian market for the suggested price of US$ 1,205, which gives about R$ 6,242. It should arrive “soon” in other countries. According to the Chinese company Dreame, which is part of the Xiaomi ecosystem, the vacuum robot is capable of working alone for 60 days.

The only job the device owner needs to do is empty the garbage bag from time to time. Using a motor with a power of 5,300 Pa, the device can vacuum any type of dirt, in addition to cleaning the floor with a mop that rotates at a speed of 180 RPM.

DreameBot L10s Ultra has sensors to recognize and map the environment

The great differential of the robot vacuum is that it works practically alone. Equipped with artificial intelligence and 24 3D sensors, the DreameBot L10s Ultra can adapt to the environment, detecting rugs and carpets, as well as objects that get in the way. The user can still use its own app to program the robot’s cleaning routine, or use voice commands through the Google Assistant, Apple Siri or Amazon’s Alexa.

After cleaning the house, he returns to the dock, where the dirt is vacuumed into an internal compartment with a capacity of three liters. The mop is also cleaned automatically: first it is immersed in a solution with water stored in the compartment; and then a jet of hot air is activated for two hours for drying and to prevent the proliferation of mold and bacteria.

DreameBot L10s Ultra can clean itself automatically

According to the technical specifications of the DreameBot L10s Ultra, it weighs 3.7 kg and emits a minimum noise of 59 decibels (equivalent to the level of a normal conversation). It also has a silent mode, which cleans at a lower power.

