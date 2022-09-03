Nine dogs die in Minas and SP on suspicion of intoxication after eating snacks, says police

at least nine dogs died in Sao Paulo is at Minesthe majority being by kidney failure. The suspected cause of death is intoxication after the consumption of three brands of pet snacks from the same manufacturer. Another six dogs remain hospitalized, according to the Civil Police of Minas Gerais this Thursday, 1st. the manufacturer Bassar Pet Food states that it collaborates with the investigations, as well as provides guidance to consumers who come in contact with the company.

“Six deaths were officially reported in Belo Horizonte with requests for action made by tutors, in addition to six hospitalizations in BH. Two cases arrived by tutors from São Paulo, reporting two more deaths. Another death was reported by a citizen of Piumhi, in the interior of Minas, of a tutor who had bought snacks for her animal in BH”, said the titular delegate Danúbia Quadros, from the Specialized Police Station for Consumer Protection in Belo Horizonte, responsible for the case.

In the case of Piumhi’s puppy, he was hospitalized while still in the capital of Minas Gerais, but as he was unable to undergo a blood transfusion, he returned to the countryside. Despite seeking veterinary help, the pet did not survive.

All the dogs that have been sick are small so far, including a Yorkshire Terrier, the same breed as the dog above. Photograph: Josh13/Pixabay

In addition to the report from the Civil Police of Minas, according to her, the process should also be initiated in São Paulo, due to the cases reported in the state of São Paulo. “São Paulo tutors were told to look for a police station in São Paulo,” she said. Subsequently, the authorities must act jointly in the investigations, said the delegate.

The cases so far involve three snacks from the same manufacturer. “We are awaiting the delivery of the report. (from expertise) to conclude the cause of death,” Danubia said. A preliminary autopsy report suggests intoxication by the consumption of snacks and kidney failure in the animals.

“With regard to the dogs that were sent by their tutors to the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), we have a preliminary report suggesting intoxication of the animals. We are now awaiting the report from the Civil Police to verify whether the information from the preliminary report is confirmed to conclude the cause of death of the animals”, said the delegate responsible for the case. There is still no deadline for the police report to be completed.

Continues after advertising

According to the preliminary report from UFMG, one of the dogs died of renal failure and one of the possibilities that could have caused this condition would be poisoning by ethylene glycol, a toxic substance used as antifreeze.

In a statement, Bassar Pet Food states that it does not and has never used ethylene glycol in the manufacture of any of its products. “The propylene glycol used is a food additive present in human and animal foods around the world. Bassar acquires these inputs from reputable companies duly registered with the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa)”, he said.

More reports of similar problems have been passed on to authorities. “Two cases arrived from Goiás, but informally. We have received reports from veterinarians in general, with reports from other states of pets that ate the treat and are feeling sick with diarrhea and vomiting. But we cannot compute. That’s why it’s important for the tutor to file a report at the police station,” added Danubia.

All the dogs that got sick are so far small. Until then, only German spitz dogs were appearing, but now there is a report of a shih tzu, who is undergoing hemodialysis treatment, and also a yorkshire.

According to the delegate, both the store and the manufacturer did not oppose the investigations. “They are providing clarifications and now we basically need to finalize the reports to conclude if the deaths and hospitalizations due to intoxications really came from the consumption of snacks”, she said.

Law 8,137, article 7, item IX, provides that the sale of goods unfit for consumption is a crime with a penalty of two to five years and a fine. This is the crime that is being investigated at the Minas Gerais police station.

Danubia also states that the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, the body responsible for removing snacks from the national market, has already been informed about the occurrences. Sought by the report, the folder has not yet manifested.

Continues after advertising

In the face of cases of suspected poisoning, the guidance is that tutors be cautious when buying and offering snacks for their pets. “Guardians who have puppies that are feeling sick – with convulsions, diarrhea, vomiting with or without blood -, which are the symptoms that have been presented, should seek veterinary help and also seek and file a report at a police station so that we can verify whether the death or hospitalization is related to the consumption of snacks”, guides the delegate.

After becoming aware of the cases, the Procon-SP said this Friday, 2, that it will notify the company Bassar Pet Food to provide clarification on the occurrences.

In a note, Bassar Pet Food states that it sent the products mentioned for analysis in the laboratory at the Analytical Quality Center, whose result should be released in the coming days. “As a precaution, the company started the withdrawal from the market of batch 3554 of the Everyday product,” he said in a statement. The manufacturer did not comment on the other two brands, whose names were not provided by it. He only said that the product withdrawn from the market is the one that appears in the preliminary report from UFMG.

The company adds that it has been taking all measures to clarify the fact since the day it received the first report of possible intoxication. “Bassar reinforces that there is no conclusive report on the cause of the dogs’ deaths and is confident of the excellence and safety of its manufacturing processes,” he said.

“Employees from the Ministry of Agriculture carried out inspections at the company on three different occasions in the last few days and attested that the factory complies with all food and production safety standards. The Mapa reports also prove that there is no contamination in the production line”, reinforced the company.

Petz removes three types of snacks from its store shelves

Continues after advertising

In a note, the Petz Group informs that as soon as it became aware of the case involving the three types of snacks manufactured and distributed by the Bassar brand, about cases of intoxication, it voluntarily removed all items from the network’s points of sale, notifying the Bassar company to science and action. They are: Snack Care Oral Breath Fresh (product that bears Petz’s name on the packaging), Dental Care and Everyday, as reported by the Petz network. The three types of snacks will remain off the shelves until the Minas Gerais Civil Police report is concluded, he said.

“Sought by the authorities, the Petz Group reiterates that it is monitoring and collaborating with the investigations of Organs competent bodies and awaiting clarifications from the manufacturer, which in turn awaits technical analysis from regulatory bodies for the type of product”, he added, in a note.