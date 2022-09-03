Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma: Jane Fonda’s Cancer Can Swell Lymph Nodes in Her Neck – 02/09/2022

Actress Jane Fonda, 84, shared this Friday (2) that she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer caused by changes in lymphocytes, the body’s defense cells. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive so I feel very lucky,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve been on chemo for six months and I’m handling the treatments very well and believe me, I won’t let any of this interfere with my climate activism. Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me.” actress in an account of the diagnosis.

The disease is a cancer that arises in the lymph nodes, also known as lymph nodes, and originates in the cells of the lymphatic system, spreading in an unordered way.

Lymph nodes are structures found in the neck, armpits and groin, formed basically by white blood cells (defense cells), which fight infections. When there is an uncontrolled proliferation of white blood cells in the lymph nodes, so-called lymphomas can appear — cancers in the cells of the lymphatic system.

It is not known exactly what causes lymphoma. Studies indicate that people with compromised immunity due to genetic diseases, exposure to chemical agents and high doses of radiation are more likely to have the disease.

Jane Fonda commented on the matter: “We also need to talk a lot more about not just cures, but causes so that we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. The same goes for pesticides, many of the which are based on fossil fuels, like mine”.

Main symptoms of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Enlargement of lymph nodes, especially in the neck, collarbones, armpits and groin area, slowly and painlessly;

Itch;

Recurrent fatigue;

Fever and chills;

Intense sweats at night;

Weight loss (10% in less than 6 months) and appetite.

Early detection of cancer is a way to find the tumor at an early stage and thus bring more possibilities for treatment. This can be done from clinical, laboratory or radiological examinations.

Diagnosis and treatments

Several types of tests are necessary for the proper diagnosis of the disease. They are the ones that make it possible to determine the exact type of lymphoma and clarify other characteristics — essential for treatment. These are: biopsy, lumbar puncture, computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging.

The treatment strategy will depend on the specific type of lymphoma, but most are treated with chemotherapy, a combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy, or radiation therapy.

*With information from a report published on 10/03/21.