Nonato says goodbye to Fluminense in the networks and leaves a message to the fans: “Keep carrying this team” | fluminense

– Today is a very difficult day for me: it is the day to say goodbye to a club that made me feel at home from the first to the last moment. I lived and learned with extraordinary people. I witnessed the crowded Maracanã, colored by the three colors. Smile, cry. I won, I lost. But everything always giving me body and soul. Here’s my thanks to the Fluminense Football Club institution and everyone who works there, and to this wonderful crowd, my message is: keep carrying this team to the top, which is where it deserves to be! TRICOLOR GREETINGS.

Remember Nonato’s trajectory in Fluminense

Nonato leaves Flu with 55 games, 4 goals (see video below) and 7 assists.

With Nonato coveted, Fluminense presented last Wednesday a proposal of US$ 1.7 million dollars (about R$ 8.8 million) to match the offer of the Bulgarian club for 70% of the economic rights of the player. The difference is that it was without the US$ 600 thousand dollars (approximately R$ 3 million) of bonuses and in installments, while Ludogorets promised to pay in the short term. International refused.

President Mário Bittencourt still tried one last card this Thursday, in a virtual meeting with the Colorado board, but Fluminense finally decided not to enter an auction with the Bulgarian club. Tricolor had a purchase option at the end of Nonato’s loan for US$ 2.5 million (R$ 12.9 million) for 50% of the economic rights, and initially intended to negotiate the value to try to keep the player in 2023. But Ludogorets’ offer changed the scenario.

1 of 3 Nonato in action for Fluminense — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC Nonato in action for Fluminense — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC

Nonato had contact with Inter until the end of 2023, but he did not intend to leave Fluminense now. The midfielder became an absolute starter and a key part of coach Fernando Diniz’s scheme, in addition to feeling valued at the club and adapted to life in Rio de Janeiro. But the salary offer in euro, due to the exchange rate difference, will triple his remuneration and was considered undeniable.

Fluminense paid about R$500,000 to Inter for the 10-month loan. As Nonato leaves before the end of the contract, in December, Tricolor will be entitled to a showcase fee of 10% of the transaction. The final values ​​of the sale have not been confirmed, but the Tricolor should receive about US$ 200 thousand dollars (approximately R$ 1 million).

See Nonato’s four goals with the Fluminense shirt

In addition to losing Nonato in the last 14 rounds of the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense will also not have the player in the final stretch of the Copa do Brasil. That is, Tricolor lost two of its three midfielders for the semifinal return game against Corinthians (André is suspended).

