Nonstick cookware and more everyday products that can cause cancer and other diseases

Johnson & Johnson recently announced that it will stop selling baby powder worldwide after doubts were raised that the product could contain asbestos and hydrated magnesium silicate, which can cause cancer and inflammation.

But in addition to talc, other products of your daily life are also toxic and can cause the disease. Check the list:

Non-stick pans: Made of Teflon, trade name for the synthetic polymer polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), the material is associated with perfluorooctanoic acid, a toxic substance that can cause kidney and testicular cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis, preeclampsia and high cholesterol.

Sunscreen with oxybenzone: Oxybenzone can be found in various cosmetics such as sunscreens, moisturizers with SPF and is a chemical compound linked to hormonal dysfunctions, allergic reactions, cell mutation, among others.

Plastic bowls: Plastic products such as pots, toys, bottles, among others, contain bisphenol (BPA), which is released if the product is heated or comes into contact with hot food, for example, causing health problems such as ovarian cysts, gastrointestinal problems, embryo malformation (in the case of pregnant women) and decreased sperm.

Shampoo with Parabens: Congratulations are chemical preservatives found in shampoos, conditioners, cosmetics and toothpastes. The substance can cause hormonal changes, central nervous system problems, breast, uterine or prostate cancer.

Asbestos: Product found in nature and widely used in construction on drywall walls, home heating, toys, among others, its exposure can cause health damage such as laryngitis, digestive tract, lung, ovary, thickening of the pleura and diaphragm, respiratory disorders. pleural effusions.

With information from ‘Viva Bem’, by Uol.