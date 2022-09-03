North Atlantic hurricane after 332 days of “hurricane drought”

The long fast of hurricanes in the Atlantic has come to an end with an extremely late system in 2022 that overturned the forecasts of Meteorology in the United States that anticipated a season of many hurricanes once again this year. Hurricane Danielle, category 1 with winds of 120 km/h, formed on Friday morning more than a thousand kilometers west of the Azores archipelago. Danielle became a hurricane 332 days after the previous Atlantic hurricanethe Sam of October 5, 2021.

After 332 hurricane-less days, there is a hurricane in the Atlantic. Say hello to Hurricane Danielle!

There were, therefore, 332 days of “hurricane drought”. The longest period with no record of a hurricane in the ocean since 1965 was 363 days between September 12, 1983 with Chantal and September 10, 1984 with Diana. Then, September 11, 1997 with Erika and August 22, 1998 with Bonnie, so 345 days. The following is the period from Sam in 2021 to Danielle in 2022 with 332 days.

Danielle’s formation on September 2 occurs about three weeks after the average first hurricane appearance date of the season, according to 1991-2020 climatology. It is the latest hurricane of the year in the Atlantic since 2013, when Humberto formed on 9/11.

Normally, on September 3, the Atlantic already has seven named storms, with two hurricanes and one intense hurricane. This year (September 2), there are four named storms and a single hurricane, with an accumulated cyclonic energy index (ACE) of just 9% of the average.

The first hurricane to have formed in the Atlantic in 2022 has a strange curiosity. As a rule, or to say almost never, the first storm of the year does not form where Danielle emerged. The storm formed farther north, at nearly 40 degrees north latitude, where hurricanes are rare. It so happens that the waters in the region are at a record temperature due to a marine heat wave.

Best Track Indicates Danielle is now the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, just over a day after forming. This additionally makes Danielle one of the northeasternmost locations of an Atlantic storm first becoming a hurricane in modern records (1950-2022).

#Danielle yesterday formed in part of the north Atlantic smashing sea surface temperature records. For the first time since complete satellite coverage of oceans began in 1981, waters topped 80°F in the area near Danielle, rivaling the warmth of the deep tropics in summer.

For the first time since 1997, August passed without a single named storm in the Atlantic. No hurricane. Not even a tropical storm. Since Colin, on July 3, there hasn’t been a named system in place. It was the first time in the Atlantic since 1941 that there were no named storms between July 3 and August 30. It was the seventh time that August had passed without a hurricane. This had occurred in 1967, 1984, 1988, 2001, 2002 and 2013.