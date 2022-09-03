Nubank launches an unmissable function for those who are forgotten

O Nubank launched a new tool that promises to help those who end up forgetting to pay important day-to-day bills. The novelty is called “Ticket Finder“, which allows the user to search for all the slips issued in their CPF or CNPJ in just a few clicks. Find out more below!

Which tickets appear in the search engine?

The tip is ideal for those who need to pay bills such as rent, condominium, school, gym, etc. The search engine also helps in identifying the slips that were issued for the payment of products or services, such as those intended for online purchases.

The only exceptions that do not appear in searches of the tool are utility and infrastructure bills, such as water, taxes, internet, electricity and water. With the function activated, a notification notifies the user about a new boleto issued in his CPF or CNPJ.

From there, it is possible to pay or schedule the payment of a document by accessing the Boletos Search. It only takes a few clicks for the transaction to be completed and financial control guaranteed, without delays due to forgetting the payment.

How to activate the Boletos Finder in the Nubank app?

To activate the Boletos Finder in the digital bank app, simply follow these steps:

Open the Nubank application; Then, on the app’s home screen, go to the “Payment Assistant” option; Once this is done, click on “Boletos Searcher”, located at the top of the screen; Read all the information and click “Activate”; Then enter your 4-digit password to confirm.

Finally, after submitting the request, Nubank will send a notification within 24 hours notifying you if the activation has been completed.