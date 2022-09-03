Nurses’ salary floor plunges into judicialization

posted on 09/02/2022 06:00



(credit: Gilson Teixeira /OIMP/OIMP/DA Press)

The Mixed Parliamentary Front in defense of the Public Service, Servir Brasil, filed, yesterday, with an Amicus Curiae challenge against the group that seeks to repeal Law No.

The group, represented by several associations, including the National Association of Private Hospitals (Anahp), Confederation of Santas Casas and Philanthropic Hospitals (CMB) and the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde), filed the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) 7222 in the Court to question the constitutionality of the law in an attempt to block the action addressed to Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The entities allege that the correct legislative procedures were not followed. According to the lawsuit, the text was approved without legislative maturity in the Chamber of Deputies and did not go through any commission in the Federal Senate.

Another complaint concerns the new values. The law establishes payment of at least R$ 4,750 per month for nurses. Nursing technicians, in turn, must receive at least 70% of this amount, equivalent to R$ 3,325; nursing assistants and midwives must receive at least 50% of this amount (equivalent to R$2,375).

According to the group that questions the law, the measure breaks the budgetary autonomy of states and municipalities, putting at risk the discontinuation of essential treatments, due to the lack of financial transfers that should be directed to the increases.





Suspension in MG

Even with the law enacted, the salary adjustment has not yet been applied. On the 12th of this month, the judge of the 17th Federal Civil Court of Minas Gerais, Pedro Pereira Pimenta, answered the request of the Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Belo Horizonte not to be punished for not applying the nursing floor for excessive and unpredictable onerousness.

In the decision, the magistrate says that the payment would entail a risk of “damage to the provision of essential health services to the population”. Therefore, he granted injunctive relief for the blocking of R$ 3,060,562.60, successively, in the accounts of the State Health Fund, in the Secretary of State for Health of Minas Gerais, or even in the accounts maintained by the Treasury of the state of Minas Gerais, in the accounts of the Municipal Health Fund of Belo Horizonte. The Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH) advised members to wait for the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to adapt the payroll based on the new national level of nursing. The trial was scheduled for yesterday, but did not take place.

Servir Brasil considers the law to be constitutional. According to the Frente, the fact that the matter followed the legislative rite, being approved by both Houses of the National Congress, makes the legislation valid, and businessmen must comply with the rules.

In any case, the front, which is commanded by federal deputy Professor Israel (PV/DF), requests that “it may present memorials and participate in public hearings, as well as perform oral arguments in the judgment of the action in the Federal Supreme Court”. In addition, they ask that the ADI follow-up be denied for “lack of legitimacy”.