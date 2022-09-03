one of the largest health plans in Brazil says it will not pay the floor

With information from Folha de S.Paulo

O nursing salary floor will not be paid by amilone of the biggest health insurance from Brazil.

The decision was informed this week by the UnitedHealth Groupowner of Amil, through a statement to the employees.

According to the group that owns Amil, the nursing salary floor law is the target of Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) in STF (Federal Court of Justice).

The health plan intends to await the decision of the STF on the request for injunction to suspend the effects of the nursing floor law.

According to the nursing salary floor law, the new amounts must be paid by september 5th by private and philanthropic hospitals. Hospitals linked to the Union, states and municipalities can pay the new amounts until the end of 2022.

According to the owners of Amil, the same position is being taken by other public and private sector agents in relation to the nursing floor.

“Given this legal uncertainty and because it is a relevant topic for the health sector as a whole, with a huge social impact, our company chose to wait for the decision that the STF will take in relation to the injunction”, says the statement from Amil .

Confederation questions the nursing salary floor in the STF; know more:

The statement also says that the company will comply with legal obligations when the matter is resolved in court.

The action on the nursing salary floor will be judged by the minister Luis Roberto Barroso in the STF.

In response, the Secretary General of the São Paulo Nurses Union (Seesp), Solange Caetano, stated that Amil had high profitability in the last year, because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Reading the floor to the approved value would at least be the recognition of the importance of this category”, he declared.

The nursing floor is R$ 4,750 per month for nurses70% of this value for nursing technicians and 50% for assistants and midwives.