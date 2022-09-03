Only the smartest solved the mouse challenge on the internet

The challenges with images on the internet became a fever all over the world, including in Brazil. Some people spend hours playing and groups of friends make incredible challenges in search of overcoming their limits. So, here’s another one for you to test your skills. Know that only the smartest will be able to win the mouse challenge.

The mouse challenge was made for the smartest

In this challenge you will be tested in visual and mental agility, so stay tuned, focus your attention in the next few minutes.

Take a good look at the image and see if you are able to locate the elements that are requested. Remember to set aside a moment of mindfulness, in a calm and quiet environment, as this will help a lot.

Find the hidden mice

There is no pre-set age for this challenge, anyone can try. You need focus, attention and agility.

So here we go: open your eyes very wide, concentrate and look closely at the image. In the illustration we have two mice hidden, but, being of the same tone, it will be more difficult to locate each one of them.

To make it a little more difficult, you’ll only have 7 seconds to solve this problem. But why this time? It’s the average amount it takes people to crack the code hidden in the challenge.

So, did you make it?

If the answer is yes, congratulations. But if not, we’ll help you out and show you where the two mice were all this time.

The two are hidden in the lion’s hair. You will need to turn the image upside down to facilitate and see more clearly. One of them is located near the front paw while the other is on the snout.

This kind of challenge It’s interesting and exercises the brain. With them you can have more patience, more skill and concentration to work on your mental activities.

Do more of these challenges, they are great for improving your mental ability and reasoning.