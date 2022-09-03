Palpitão Combate: Gane is unanimous in the UFC debut in Paris | combat

The UFC opens in Paris this Saturday and the main event is set to be a party for the local crowd. Frenchman Ciryl Gane is a huge favorite against New Zealander Tai Tuivasa. Even though it’s a fight between heavyweights, where a clean hit causes many upsets, Gane was chosen to win the confrontation by all 10 participants of the Combat hunch this week.
Benoit St. Denis, Ciryl Gane and Robert Whittaker are favorites in the UFC in Paris — Photo: Infoesporte
In the co-main event, former champion Robert Whittaker is also a huge favorite against Italian Marvin Vettori. The only Brazilian on the card, Gabriel “Fly” Miranda is an underdog against Frenchman Benoit St. Dennis.
Check out the editorial tips below:
Every journalist’s guess
|Gane x Tuivasa
|Whittaker x Vettoti
|Di Chirico vs Kopylov
|Haqparast vs Makdessi
|Jourdain x Wood
|St. Denis x Miranda
|Adriano Albuquerque
|gain
|Whittaker
|Di Chirico
|Haqparast
|jourdain
|St. denis
|Bernardo Edler
|gain
|Whittaker
|Di Chirico
|Haqparast
|jourdain
|Miranda
|Felipe Braga
|gain
|Whittaker
|Kopylov
|Haqparast
|Wood
|St. denis
|Gleidson Venga
|gain
|Whittaker
|Kopylov
|Haqparast
|Wood
|St. denis
|Klima Pessanha
|gain
|Vettori
|Kopylov
|Haqparast
|Wood
|St. denis
|Luciano Andrade
|gain
|Whittaker
|Di Chirico
|Haqparast
|jourdain
|St. denis
|Marcelo Russio
|gain
|Whittaker
|Di Chirico
|Haqparast
|jourdain
|St. denis
|Marcos Luca Valentim
|gain
|Whittaker
|Kopylov
|Haqparast
|Wood
|St. denis
|Rômulo Sardinha
|gain
|Whittaker
|Kopylov
|Haqparast
|jourdain
|Miranda
|Zeca Azevedo
|gain
|Vettori
|Di Chirico
|Makdessi
|jourdain
|St. denis
UFC Gane x Tuivasa service
This Saturday, the Combat broadcasts UFC Gane x Tuivasa live and exclusively from 1:15 pm (Brasilia time). O combat.com broadcasts “Aquecimento Combate” and the first two fights from 1:05 pm, as well as the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.
Caetano Camargo is the only one to score a victory for Leon Edwards
the editor Caetano Camargo he was the only one who scored Leon Edwards’ victory over Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 278. Thanks to that, he received bonuses and had the highest score of the round, with 5 points.
