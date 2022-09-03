Palpitão Combate: Gane is unanimous in the UFC debut in Paris | combat

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Palpitão Combate: Gane is unanimous in the UFC debut in Paris | combat 1 Views

The UFC opens in Paris this Saturday and the main event is set to be a party for the local crowd. Frenchman Ciryl Gane is a huge favorite against New Zealander Tai Tuivasa. Even though it’s a fight between heavyweights, where a clean hit causes many upsets, Gane was chosen to win the confrontation by all 10 participants of the Combat hunch this week.

Benoit St. Denis, Ciryl Gane and Robert Whittaker are favorites in the UFC in Paris — Photo: Infoesporte

In the co-main event, former champion Robert Whittaker is also a huge favorite against Italian Marvin Vettori. The only Brazilian on the card, Gabriel “Fly” Miranda is an underdog against Frenchman Benoit St. Dennis.

Check out the editorial tips below:

Every journalist’s guess

Gane x TuivasaWhittaker x VettotiDi Chirico vs KopylovHaqparast vs MakdessiJourdain x WoodSt. Denis x Miranda
Adriano AlbuquerquegainWhittakerDi ChiricoHaqparastjourdainSt. denis
Bernardo EdlergainWhittakerDi ChiricoHaqparastjourdainMiranda
Felipe BragagainWhittakerKopylovHaqparastWoodSt. denis
Gleidson VengagainWhittakerKopylovHaqparastWoodSt. denis
Klima PessanhagainVettoriKopylovHaqparastWoodSt. denis
Luciano AndradegainWhittakerDi ChiricoHaqparastjourdainSt. denis
Marcelo RussiogainWhittakerDi ChiricoHaqparastjourdainSt. denis
Marcos Luca ValentimgainWhittakerKopylovHaqparastWoodSt. denis
Rômulo SardinhagainWhittakerKopylovHaqparastjourdainMiranda
Zeca AzevedogainVettoriDi ChiricoMakdessijourdainSt. denis

UFC Gane x Tuivasa service

This Saturday, the Combat broadcasts UFC Gane x Tuivasa live and exclusively from 1:15 pm (Brasilia time). O combat.com broadcasts “Aquecimento Combate” and the first two fights from 1:05 pm, as well as the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.

Caetano Camargo is the only one to score a victory for Leon Edwards

the editor Caetano Camargo he was the only one who scored Leon Edwards’ victory over Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 278. Thanks to that, he received bonuses and had the highest score of the round, with 5 points.

UFC debuts in Paris and you can see it live in Combat!

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Atlético-MG in Libertadores: Everson cites 2013 champions and stresses the importance of securing a spot | athletic-mg

A Libertadores achievement on the curriculum puts the players in the spotlight in the history …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved