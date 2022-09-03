‘Pantanal’ actor exposes Globo’s ‘indecent’ proposal and vents: ‘Disrespect’ | famous

Actor Antonio Petrin, who played the villain Tenório in the first version of “Pantanal”, aired in 1990 by Rede Manchetepublished an angry text on his profile on Facebook. The 84-year-old artist exposed an “indecent” proposal by TV Globo to return to TV. The television veteran was infuriated with the carioca station and decided to put his mouth on the trombone.

Petrin stated in his profile on the social network that he received an invitation to make a small participation, as an extra, at the end of Globo’s 9pm soap opera. Also according to the actor, the broadcaster claimed that he would not pay any fee for the work, which angered the veteran. Outraged, Petrin said the invitation was a “disrespect” to his career.

“I was told [sic] by the casting producer of the soap opera Pantanal, in which I participated in the previous version, to participate in a scene at the end of the soap opera, as an extra at a wedding or whatever. Now amazing: No payment of cache. Of course I refused. I was outraged by such a proposal”, wrote Tenório in the original version of the feuilleton, written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa.

In his complaint on the social network, Petrin followed his account. “I am an actor and as such, I should receive a fee for this work. In fact, they want to spruce up the figuration with actors, who, like me, were featured in the previous version. This invitation is a disrespect to my career of more than 50 years. I hope that other colleagues of the same version will refuse this ill-fated invitation”.

In the comments, friends of Antonio Petrin supported the artist. “It takes respect for a living legend of the arts. These new people don’t know its history and they don’t even have the curiosity to use social networks to get to know it”, wrote Vicentini Gomez. “A shame! As they say where I grew up: they want to be polite with other people’s hats”, reinforced Jeanine Will.

Several actors from the original version of “Pantanal” have already reappeared in the remake made by TV Globo. Still in the first phase of the plot, Paulo Gorgulho, who played José Leôncio as a young man and José Lucas de Nada in 1990, made an appearance as a friend of Joventino (Irandhir Santos). Gisela Reimann, who played Érica, returned as her character’s mother.

Recently, Claudio Marzo (1940-2015), who was both José Leôncio and Velho do Rio in the original work, has reappeared in archival footage in a scene that brought a ghostly entourage to the farm. In addition, singer-songwriter Almir Sater, who played Trindade in the first version of the novel, returned in the new version as Eugênio, owner of a boat that crosses the rivers of the Pantanal.

