Pantanal: actor makes an unexpected request and changes the scene at the end of the plot: “There’s no more…”

Scheduled to end in October, the telenovela “Pantanal” It’s already heading towards its final stretch. With that, the recordings of the last scenes of the plot of Bruno Luperi are also closing. A change from the original version of the work was altered at the request of an actor.

According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper “O GLOBO”, Irandhir Santos was responsible for asking for a change in one of the scenes in the last chapter of the novel. It is the scene of the death of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). In the original version, the farmer’s three sons deliver a volley of gunfire at their father’s wake.

In the new version, the scene will play out differently and without firearms being involved. Ie, Thaddeus (Joseph Loreto) Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) and Jose Lucas should only mourn the death of José Leoncio. “I took it out, that’s not in the text anymore, but it was in the first version”said the author Bruno Luperi.

“And the last time I went to Rio, Irandhir told me about an idea they had behind the scenes. He said: ‘Within everything they (the Leôncios) have lived through, I wanted to do it like this. What do you think? I think that would be the shot of this version’. I said: ‘That’s it. I hadn’t thought about it, but now it is and it will be’. This is the ‘shot’ that our Pantanal will take.”he revealed.

“Pantanal” is heading towards its final stretch, and will be replaced by “Travessia”, by author Gloria Perez, in prime time.