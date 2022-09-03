Pantanal: Juma discovers unexpected pregnancy and Velho do Rio reveals sex: “You could hurt…”

In the first version, shown in 1990, the jaguar gives birth to a girl, played by little Leandra Leal, who is only 8 years old.

the fate of Juma (Alanis Guillen) promises strong twists in the next chapters of “Pantanal”. The jaguar will commit its first murder soon, against Solano (Rafa Sieg). Before leaving, the hired killer will still “play terror” at the behest of tenorio (Murilo Benício), who seeks revenge against Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarre).

Solano will also shoot at Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos), almost killing the good guy. At the last minute, the son of Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will be rescued by the old man from the river (Osmar Prado): “You are not going to die, José Lucas… You are not going to die, because your time has not come. Hold on tight… You are a Leoncio! You will not surrender without a fight”will say.

The mystical being will also be responsible for announcing the sex of the daughter of Juma. According to André Romanothe savage will be “terrified” by the revelation: “I came to see my house (tapera)… But I came by boat, by horse, no”the girl will speak. “You did well… Vîno à horse, you could hurt this girl…”the wizard will reply.

“Go be girly, your little girl… Little girl… You can count”, complete to. Surprised and frightened by the discovery, Juma will ask: “How do you know about these things?”. “There are things you don’t ask yourself, because you don’t have an answer. I can only tell you that your daughter is going to be a little girl”will enclose the man who turns into an anaconda, disappearing into thin air.