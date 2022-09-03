Pantanal: Zefa will be harassed by Renato | come around

🎧 Listen to the highlights of the day:
In future chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera, Zefa will be in the kitchen of Tenório’s farm, when Renato will catch her talking to herself, complaining that Tadeu needs to get her there if he really wants her. He will offer to carry the coffee into the living room and place his hand on the maid’s.
Zefa will corner and Renato will bring up the subject wanting to know if she is from there.
“A Pantanal flower…”, he will comment.
“Flor, no… It’s just swampland”, countered Zefa.
“Flower too… A field flower… Perfumous”, praises Renato.
Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will be shocked by Renato (Gabriel Santana) — Photo: Globo
The young man will smell Zefa’s hair, leaving her unresponsive, clearly uncomfortable.
“Since the first time I saw you, there at the house of sêo José Leôncio, I keep thinking about you”, declares Renato.
He will send one more direct:
“Aren’t you going to say that you’re one of those people who thinks that “where you earn bread, you don’t eat meat”?”
“I don’t have anything to think about”, Zefa will reply.
Realizing that the moves didn’t work out, Renato will leave the kitchen, opening up a new conversation in the future.