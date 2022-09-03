Patient is sentenced to death for promoting drug and sex parties in psychiatric hospital

Sex and lots of drugs. That was the summary of parties hosted by 39-year-old Nguyen Xuan Quy at a psychiatric hospital in Vietnam, where he was a patient. Because of the “raves”, he was sentenced to death this week.

Nguyen had been hospitalized at the place since 2018. The parties started two years later. The room where he stayed got soundproofing, strobe lighting, booming speakers and even DJ tables.

On the rave menu, ecstasy, ketamine and methamphetamine, he told a report from the “Daily Star”. Call girls were also available to the guests, who were other inmates and hospital staff.

The parties took place for several months, until they were discovered in March last year, during a police operation.

In addition to partying, Nguyen also became the boss of a drug ring that hospital residents struggling with addiction helped him manage.

Nguyen Van Ngoc was also sentenced to death for supplying the drugs to the hospital patient. Other patients, nurses and a nursing technician received prison terms, ranging from 5 years to life, for involvement in the scheme.

Do Thi Luu, Nguyen’s doctor and director of a department at the hospital, was sentenced to three years in prison. She claimed to know that the patient had renovated her room, but did not report it to the hospital’s management. She denied taking bribes to keep silent.