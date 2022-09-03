Payroll is not good for the market

× Photo: Marcos Santos/USP Images

Twenty years ago, before zero and later negative interest rate policies, before quantitative monetary stimulus and share buybacks, bad economic data affected the market in a similar way. Positive indices for the economy were seen as good by the market.

After the implementation of all these modern monetary policies, the market became so dependent on the actions of the American Central Bank, the FED, which reacts mainly in line with what will allow interest rates to be lower, in a bullish way, or what will cause interest rates to rise, becoming bearish.

With that, we arrive at the release of the American employment data, the payroll, which came relatively in line with expectations, unlike the last releases, however, a little stronger than the consensus: 315,000 jobs were created against an expectation of 298,000.

Undoubtedly, good data for the US economy, but not necessarily for the markets. Since the Jackson Hole Fed Chairman’s change in tone, the market has been balancing on lower prices, falling nearly 10% from its high in a very directional move. That could have been changed today with the release of a number that showed the economy, and especially, the weaker job market. But the opposite happened and that matters because one of the most striking parts of Powell’s speech was that he would raise interest rates to a point where the job market would suffer, and that would be worth it, and that would be a necessary price to pay to bring inflation to acceptable levels.

Therefore, this released data has a certain special importance and only reinforces the new, more restrictive scenario that the market has placed on prices. The initial reaction was positive, but I believe that this should not last, something that happens with a certain frequency: often, the market goes in one direction right after the release of a data and then corrects.

I would not be encouraged by this initial reaction, and perhaps for some, it is even an opportunity to exit, reduce risk, or for the more daring, to enter with opposing positions..

Rodrigo Natalichief strategist at Inv Publications.

