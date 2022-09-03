Peugeot gives spoiler and confirms the coming of the SUV e-2008 GT to Brazil – 02/09/2022

Currently selling the electric e-Expert and e-208 GT, Peugeot will expand its electrified range with the SUV e-2008 GT. The column noticed a model spoiler in the manufacturer’s latest official video that spoke of electrification. We contacted the brand, which confirmed that it will launch its new electric car in Brazil in 2022. Imported from Europe, the e-2008 GT will have prices above R$300,000.

The Peugeot e-2008 is a generation ahead of the thermal sold in Brazil. While the national one produced in Porto Real (RJ) uses the EMP1 platform, the electric one uses the e-CMP architecture intended for electric models of the French brand. The base is the same as the e-208 GT already sold in Brazil.

Peugeot e-2008 GT engine

Like the e-208 GT, the Peugeot e-2008 GT has an electric motor with 136 horsepower and 26.5 kgfm of torque. The lithium-ion battery is 50 kWh with a range of up to 340 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. The set takes the electric SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.3 seconds. The maximum speed is 150 km/h.

Compact SUV, the Peugeot e-2008 GT has a length of 4.30 meters, a wheelbase of 2.65 meters, a height of 1.55 meters and a width of 1.77 meters. The trunk holds 434 liters of luggage.

The new Peugeot e-2008 GT has the size of an SUV and its lines are reminiscent of the 3008 brother. The headlights have the signature triple claw and are illuminated by full LED lights. The hood is more horizontal and parallel to the ground. The bumper is well creased and the grille with 3D elements and follows the color of the body.

The SUV can have a two-tone body with a black roof and a different color body. Viewed from the side, the roof bars are also painted in black, as are the mirror caps. The wheels are 17-inch diamond and the moldings in the wheel housings complete the look.

The battery of the Peugeot e-2008 GT is Lithium-Ion and has a capacity of 50 kWh with a range of up to 340 kilometers in the WLTP cycle Image: Peugeot/Disclosure

At the rear, the e-2008 GT follows the brand’s visual identity, with horizontal taillights with a signature triple-claw LED. A Black Piano appliqué unites the lanterns and bears the Peugeot name. The bumper is in black and has a chrome bar.

Inside, the SUV has a 3D digital instrument panel and a multimedia system with a 10″ touchscreen with integrated 3D navigation positioned for the driver. The dashboard follows the lines of the 208 brother and the center console is elevated.

In the French market, the electric SUV is well equipped and its list should be repeated in the version destined for the Brazilian market. Key standard items include push-button engine start, electrically adjustable and folding heated mirrors, door sill lighting, two-position adjustable trunk floor, frameless auto-dimming interior mirror, rear side windows dimmed, automatic air conditioning, Peugeot Full LED Technology headlamps with signature three-claw, LED turn signals, electric parking brake and the Peugeot i-Cockpit® 3D with 3D digital head-up display.

Multimedia system has a 10” touchscreen with integrated 3D navigation positioned for the driver Image: Peugeot/Disclosure

Regarding safety, the Peugeot e-2008 GT equipped with traction and stability controls, brakes with ABS assist, electronic brake force distribution (REF), emergency brake assist (AFU), dynamic stability control (CDS) and trailer stability control (TSM).

The list also includes a blind-spot monitoring system, LED fog lights with curve function, front, front side (chest and abdominal) and curtain (front and rear) airbags.