Phil Spencer Wrote a Letter to Playstation About Call of Duty

The controversy over Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard is on the rise as regulators began to publicly speak out, some approving, others asking for more clarification. Now, we know that Xbox boss Phil Spencer has written to Sony about the future of Call of Duty.

In a letter, Microsoft commits to keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation for “a few more years” beyond the existing marketing agreement Sony has with Activision. He made the commitment in a letter written to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan earlier this year, and it’s the clearest sign yet that Call of Duty won’t suddenly disappear from PlayStation platforms if Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal is approved by regulators.

So we can understand that in a few years Microsoft will be able to make Call of Duty exclusive to its cloud services, PC and Xbox – except for Playstation. This seems to have caused Sony’s terror to the point of disfavoring the acquisition

Exactly how many years Call of Duty is guaranteed on PlayStation is still unclearbut Bloomberg originally reported earlier this year that Microsoft was committed to releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation “at least for the next two years”, suggesting that Sony’s marketing. The deal for the franchise could expire in 2024. Microsoft then publicly committed in February to keep Call of Duty “available on PlayStation in addition to existing contract and in the future”.

Sony has said it has no way of creating a franchise on par with Activision’s Call of Duty that stands out “as a gaming category on its own.” Microsoft argues that no COD has other popular rivals and that it’s not impossible to beat it. Microsoft also argued in these documents to CADE that not distributing games like Call of Duty at rival console stores “just wouldn’t be profitable” for the company.

THE war for call of duty between Xbox and PlayStation has been around for as long as the franchise. Sony secured a deal for Call of Duty downloadable extra content for PlayStation fans in 2015 after Xbox was the traditional home of Call of Duty. This battle is sure to continue as Microsoft and Sony lawyers continue to argue over Call of Duty, and monopoly bodies try to decide exactly how important it really is.

prepare the popcorn, that this battle looks like it’s just beginning. Sony is very afraid of losing Activison Blizzard games, but it seems that Microsoft doesn’t want to be forced to always release it on Playstation. Let’s see how this turns out.

Source