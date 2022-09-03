Photo of an elderly woman who used sunscreen on her face all her life, but not on her neck, goes viral; Look

On 09/03/2022 10:23

The sun can have a very negative effect on the skin as it has the potential to damage our cells, which can lead to some types of cancer. To minimize the impacts of ultraviolet (UV) rays, there are sunscreens and sunscreens, as well as clothes with anti-radiation action. Constantly exposing an unprotected area to the sun can cause irreversible skin damage. An image published in the Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology showed a stark difference between a region that received sunscreen for 40 years and one that was not protected.

The photo shows the face and neck of a 92-year-old woman who allegedly used moisturizer with UV protection on her face but not her neck. The result is a marked difference in visible UV damage.

Sun exposure can have an aging effect on our skin because UV rays are able to penetrate its layers and damage our cells. Looking older because of age is known in chronological aging, but looking older as a result of sun exposure is called photoaging.

The skin is the organ most affected by exposure to the environment, including solar UV irradiation. The result can be that the areas of our body that are most exposed to the elements of nature (face, neck, arms and hands) will look older compared to areas that are usually covered, such as the torso.

In addition to making the skin look older, sun exposure can cause DNA damage in skin cells that can build up over time, increasing the risk of genetic mutations that can lead to cancer. That’s why when it comes to the sun, cancer and aging go hand in hand.

Christian Posch, an expert in skin cancer research and author of the study, argues that the parallels between aging and cancer risk demonstrate that if we treat the signs of aging, we can undoubtedly also reduce the risk of age-related diseases.

“While it is unlikely that we can (or even should) attempt to defeat human aging for a variety of reasons, aging modifiers will still be able to change both health span (how long we live without disease) and lifespan.” Posch said in a statement. “Such advances will be realized by a significant reduction in age-related diseases, including cancer prevention. Because? Because there is substantial overlap between the characteristics of cancer and the characteristics of aging. Thus, addressing the biological changes of aging will also address the prerequisites of cancerogenesis.”

Skin that looks older is usually the result of the type of cell damage that increases the risk of developing cancer, whether through diet, lifestyle or the use of sunscreen, preventing aging can be considered a preventive measure against cancer of the skin. skin. While Posch acknowledges that this will never eliminate the risk of cancer, it is an area worthy of consideration and a good argument for extending your application of sunscreen all the way to your neck.