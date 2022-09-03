PIS CONSULTATION via CPF today (09/03) is RELEASED; see how to do

The workers of private companies with a formal contract have the right to receive the PIS, benefit managed by Cashier Federal Economic. The Social Integration Program, in addition to granting allowances to citizens, also collaborates with the development of companies in the sector. It is managed by .

When a citizen is hired for the first time by a private company, he is given his PIS number. The digits will follow the holder throughout his working life, even if he later becomes a public servant.

O PIS benefit is passed on to law enforcement workers annually. It is considered a kind of 14th salary. However, not all those enrolled in the program are entitled to the allowance.

Who can receive PIS?

To have access to the allowance, the worker must meet the following conditions:

Be enrolled in PIS for at least 5 years;

Have worked for at least 30 days in the previous year;

Have received, on average, up to two minimum wages per month;

Having the data duly informed in the Annual Social Information List (Rais), which is the responsibility of the employer.

How do I know my PIS number?

The PIS number can be found in the following ways:

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) branch;

National Register of Social Information (CNIS);

Citizen Card;

Work and Social Security Card (CTPS);

Extract from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS);

How to consult the PIS using the CPF?

The procedure is simple and practical. See the step by step below:

Access the My INSS app; Then log in via gov.br; If you still don’t have a record, register with your data; When entering the platform, go to the top corner of the screen to see the PIS details; Once this is done, you can check all the information about the program and ask questions, if you still have one.

Who is entitled?

When considering that the payments will be accrued for the base year 2020, the worker needs to:

be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

for at least five years; Have received in 2020, average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages;

Have worked in 2020, with a formal contract, for 30 consecutive days, or not; and

To have the information updated by the employers in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

How do I know if I am entitled to the allowance?

For PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

At the site from the box;

from the box; Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).