PIX Truck Driver: Deadline for self-declaration has been extended; see how to receive

O Truck Driver Assistance started to be paid on the 9th of August. Autonomous cargo carriers received a benefit in the amount of R$ 1 thousand. See more details below!

Deadline for self-declaration

To receive the benefit, it is necessary to be registered with the ANTT’s RNTR-C, in addition to making a self-declaration of the TAC Registration Term. Initially, the deadline to make the self-declaration and still receive the first two installments of the program was until August 29.

However, this deadline has now been extended until September 12th. The self-declaration is a document proving that the driver is able to receive the Pix Trucker and that it is authorized to carry out road transport of cargo.

To receive the benefit, all professionals must make this self-declaration. The procedure can be done through the Emprega Brasil Portal. In practice, just use the Gov.br login, or use the Digital Work Card application.

When will the next payment of the Truck Driver Allowance be?

According to the transfer schedule, the next benefit payment will take place on September 6th.

Parcel 1 and Parcel 2 – August 9th;

Installment 3 – September 24;

Installment 4 – October 22;

Installment 5 – November 26;

Installment 6 – December 17th.

How to consult the ANTT list?

As mentioned, to receive the Pix Caminhoneiro, you must be registered with ANTT (National Land Transport Agency). However, the registration must have been carried out by May 31, 2022. That is, if the citizen does not follow these conditions, he will not receive the benefit.

So, if you are not sure if you are registered on the platform, make an inquiry through the website through the RNTRC and CPF. Namely, the RNTRC is the National Registry of Road Cargo Transport, therefore, it is a mandatory registration within the ANTT.

In summary, all self-employed truck drivers who work with TAC (Autonomous Cargo Transport) must have an active registration. In addition to this means, it is possible to check the driver’s registration status through the location or by vehicle. But, in any case, it is necessary to wait for the selection of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

How to move the benefit through Caixa Tem

It is worth mentioning that to receive the money through Caixa Tem, the truck driver does not need to make any type of registration, everything is in charge of the Federal Government. See the step-by-step guide on how to move the benefit through the application below:

Install the “Caixa Tem” app on your cell phone (Android and iOS); Enter your CPF and create a password (if you don’t already have it); Then, enter your phone number so that the system sends a code by SMS to confirm your identification; When providing the code sent, open the application again and enter your CPF and password; On the home page, click on the “Extract” option; If you have already received the aid, two installments of R$ 1,000 will appear. They are described as “BEN TAC 1” and “BEN TAC 2”. To withdraw from Pix Caminhoneiro, go to the “Withdraw without card” option; On the next page, select “Generate code for withdrawal”; Then, go to “Generate withdrawal code” and enter the application password; Once this is done, the code will appear, which is valid for one hour. In the meantime, you will have to go to an ATM, lottery unit or a corresponding Caixa Aqui; If you choose the self-service terminal, click on the “Enter” button on the keyboard; Finally, tap on “Saque Caixa Tem” and enter the code generated in the application to withdraw the benefit.

It is also possible to use Caixa Tem to transfer values, including through Pix. The procedure is similar to any other in other financial institutions.