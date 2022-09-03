PM shoots faithful inside church after pastor preaches against leftists

A 37-year-old military policeman shot a man inside an evangelical church in Goiânia on Thursday night (1st). Both, who are regulars at the temple, reportedly began to argue after a pastor preached against left-wing parties and politicians. The victim disagreed with the position of pastors who, following the national orientation of the congregation, preached against leftist parties and the candidacy of former president Lula.

Military Police corporal Vitor da Silva Lopes shot in the leg of “brother” Davi Augusto de Souza, 40, who was taken to the Emergency Hospital in Goiânia (Hugo). He needed surgery, but it is not life-threatening. The shooter presented himself in a delay and was released after giving testimony.

The confusion occurred in the temple of the Christian Congregation in Brazil, in the Finsocial Sector, a neighborhood in the northwest region of the capital of Goiás.

Incident report only has the version of PMs who answered the call

The Civil Police investigate the case. The occurrence, registered as assault by firearm and culpable bodily injury (with no intention of harming the person attacked), has only the versions of the military police officers who answered the call at the church, from where the victim left on a stretcher from Samu.

“According to information, there was an argument between two individuals and Corporal Vitor da Silva Lopes. says the document.

The Military Police of Goiás limited itself to informing that it started an investigation procedure and that the corporal was off duty on the day he fired the shot.

“As soon as the Military Police became aware of the case, it ordered the establishment of an administrative disciplinary procedure to investigate the circumstances of the fact. PM Goiana.

Church issued circular against political parties

Faithful of the Christian Congregation of Brazil in Goiânia have reported that the pastors of the temple use the microphone to defend the government of President Jair Bolsonaro and attack left-wing legends such as PT, PDT, PSOL PCdoB .

The national leadership of the congregation even published a circular, at the beginning of August, with a political content.

“According to the Teaching Topic published in the last RGE, in April 2022, we alert the Ministry and the brotherhood about the orientation contained therein, regarding the elections, where the text says: We should not vote for candidates or political parties whose government program is contrary to Christian values ​​and principles or propose the deconstruction of families in the model instructed in the word of God, that is, marriage between a man and a woman”, highlights the text

The circular was read by the church’s pastors during their preaching, negatively highlighting parties such as the PT, of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s main opponent in the race for the Planalto Palace.