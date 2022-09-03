Poliana Rocha rebuts criticism from netizens and defends Zé Felipe and Virgínia after the web demands positioning

The singer’s mother and influencer’s mother-in-law was direct when responding to the charge that the family has been suffering about political positioning

Zé Felipe’s mother did not like the criticism that her son and his wife Virgínia have been suffering. Poliana Rocha spoke after receiving information that some users are charging the couple’s political position on their social networks, as they have millions of followers on their profiles.

A profile that has a huge amount of followers pressured celebrities to give their opinions. “the two accumulate more than 100 million followers on their social networks and have more than 10,000 comments on their posts and so far they have not positioned themselves”according to the page.

Poliana is very active on her social media when it comes to family. Always commenting, always talking to your fans openly about what’s going on in your life and your family’s life. But this time the journalist did not hold back and came to defend her son. “The vote is secret”she replied in all caps.

Virgínia and Zé Felipe did not comment on the matter involving their names. The controversy also drew attention after his brother João Guilherme liked a poster that pointed out the lack of positioning. João, after enjoying the poster, also did not go into details on the subject.