Police investigate PM suspected of shooting faithful during political fight in church in Goiânia | Goiás

Civil Police investigate the military police officer suspected of shooting a believer during a political fight in a church in Goiânia. According to the family of business advisor Davi Augusto de Souza, 40, who was shot, the reason was a discussion after the church distributed a circular on elections, asking the faithful not to vote for candidates who have a government plan in favor of deconstruction. of families.

Corporal Vitor da Silva Lopes, who is a musician at the church and suspected of being the author of the shooting, said he was attacked by the victim and his family members and got into a physical fight with them.

The case took place last Wednesday (31), within the Christian Congregation Church in Brazil, located in the Finsocial Sector. A video recorded by a faithful shows the moment when firefighters arrive at the scene for the rescue (watch above). O g1 could not contact the church for a position on the case. The Civil Police said in a statement that the case is being investigated by the 21st Police District of Goiânia.

“Diligences have already been and continue to be carried out to clarify all the dynamics and responsibilities of the event”, wrote the police.

The Goiás Public Security Secretariat also stressed that “the facts narrated by both parties are already being duly investigated”.

The report asked the Goiás Regional Electoral Court (TRE-GO) if the publication of political recommendations by churches is considered an electoral crime and awaits a return, which pointed out that the questions should be made to the Public Electoral Ministry (MPE). O g1 contacted the agency at 6:50 pm this Friday and awaits a response.

It was not informed by the police authorities which crime was investigated by the investigation opened at the police station. However, the police report was registered for culpable bodily injury, when there is no intention to harm the person assaulted. In the document, there are only the versions of the military police officers who attended the occurrence.

“According to information, there was an argument between two individuals and Corporal Vitor da Silva Lopes. reports the document.

The Military Police also opened an administrative disciplinary procedure to verify the policeman’s conduct and stated that he continues to work normally with the weapon that hit the faithful. In a note, the PM also reported this Friday that the corporation’s corporal was off duty on the day of the fight, which took place last Wednesday.

“As soon as the Military Police became aware of the case, it ordered the establishment of an administrative disciplinary procedure to investigate the circumstances of the fact. We also inform that the military policeman spontaneously presented himself at the Civil Police station for the appropriate procedures”, says the note.

Davi Augusto de Souza is hospitalized in Goiânia, underwent leg surgery and remains stable, according to his brother. He also reported that the service continued as normal while the brother was attended by firefighters in the temple corridor.

In addition to claiming that he was attacked by the victim and his family, Corporal Vitor da Silva Lopes also stated that, at a given moment, he felt that they wanted to take his weapon and, therefore, took it out and asked them to leave, which was not was obeyed. To defend himself, he alleges that he shot the victim in the leg to stop the aggression, with no intention of killing her.

Application driver Daniel Augusto de Souza, 45, the victim’s brother, contests the PM cable version. He was in the church at the time of the discussion.

“My brother went out for a drink and so did the policeman. Outside, my brother, the policeman and someone else started a debate about who in the church supports the government or not, that members should not vote left, as indicated by the leaders”, commented the brother.

The church published a letter with recommendations in April of this year, which was read by all congregations, according to the document.

“We must not vote for candidates or political parties whose government program is contrary to Christian values ​​and principles or propose the deconstruction of families in the model instructed in the word of God, that is, marriage between a man and a woman,” the letter reads.

The disagreement reportedly started about 20 days ago, when one of the leaders read this letter with guidance on the elections in October during a service. For the brother of the man who was shot, Daniel Augusto, the fight and the shooting are actually a result of the entry of politics into the church, which has been going on for a few weeks.

“The problem was the entry of politics into the church, which started with this war between who supports the government and who doesn’t. A leader started doing politics during a service and saying that members shouldn’t vote for left-wing candidates, which he called ‘ red,'” explained Daniel.

At the time of voting, the driver said he raised his hand and argued that the church is not the place to play politics. “No politician donates money to the church, so why talk about voting, then?”, he asked.

