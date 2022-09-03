Polio: after a month of campaigning, only 18.7% of children were vaccinated

In a month-long campaign against polio, only 18.7% of children aged 1 to under 5 years were vaccinated in Maceió, according to information from the Municipal Health Department (SMS). The goal recommended by the Ministry of Health is that, throughout the campaign, the percentage reached is 95% of this target audience.

The percentage of children immunized against polio so far corresponds to 51,840. The nurse at the Immunization Management of Maceió, Camila Peixoto, reinforces the importance of vaccination among children from 1 to 4 years of age so that the disease remains eradicated in Brazil, since other countries have already had cases of Polio.

“Children who already have the basic regimen complete with the three doses of the VIP vaccine must go to vaccination points or health units to receive the two drops of oral polio. Remembering that Poliomyelitis is a disease that was already eradicated, it causes infantile paralysis and other serious symptoms, and it is also a disease that, in other countries, is already presenting cases. So, we need all children to be vaccinated so that we do not have the reintroduction of this serious disease, as happened with measles”, he reinforces.

Polio vaccination sites

The Poliomyelitis vaccine is available at all Health Units in the capital and at three fixed points: Maceió Shopping (from 9 am to 9 pm, Monday to Saturday), Pátio Shopping (from 3 pm to 9 pm, Monday to Saturday and from 12pm to 6pm on Sunday) and Carajás Home Center (from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday).