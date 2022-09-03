Portugal approves agreement that facilitates the entry of Brazilians; see how it will work – Mundo

the prime minister of Portugal, António Costa, approved a mobility agreement that will speed up the entry processes of people from the member countries of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) in the country. The announcement was made this Thursday (1st).

In addition to Brazil, Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique are other member countries of the group. Thus, people from these places will have procedures facilitated in this regard.

The agreement provides for dismissal the face-to-face presentation for visa application, the means of subsistence and the requirement to take out travel insurance. It will also no longer be necessary to present a return ticket, except in cases of requesting a residence visa.

economic goals

In a note, the Council of Ministers of Portugal spoke about the objective for the change. “The changes are also intended to contribute to the response to the need for manpower with a view to revitalizing the economy”, says the statement.

In addition, Prime Minister António Costa referred to the free movement zone in the European Union to complement the reasons cited.

“This promotes circulation and mobility within the CPLP space with a very simple rule, which is that all citizens of a Member State who apply for a visa, this visa must be granted immediately, unless there is an order in expulsion or banning the Schengen area”, he explained.