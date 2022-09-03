Post Malone enjoys Iron Maiden concert in the audience

People like us, the singer Post Malone, who will perform on the Mundo Stage of Rock In Rio tomorrow, surprised when he appeared in Cidade do Rock today, to see the Iron Maiden show.

The rapper appeared at the event wearing a Brazilian team shirt in the middle of the audience and with a glass on his head. The shirt was a gift from a fan, who gave it to him when he was already at the hotel after arriving in Rio de Janeiro.

Before Iron Maiden, Sepultura + Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira and Gojira played on stage, both marked by political protests.

In addition to Post Malone, Jason Derulo, Marshmello and Alok will perform tomorrow at the festival.

Rock in Rio: metal day opens the festival

Public begins to arrive for the first day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

1 / 29

Audience arrives at City of Rock

Audience begins to arrive for the first day of Rock in Rio dedicated to metal fans

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Pregnant woman enjoys Rock in Rio with her husband - Zô Guimarães/UOL

two / 29

Pregnant enjoys 1st day of RiR

A pregnant woman was also present on the first day of Rock in Rio dedicated to metal, alongside her husband. On her belly, she wrote “Today is rock day, baby.”

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Black Pantera opens Rock in Rio with public protest. - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

3 / 29

political protest

Black Pantera opens Rock in Rio with public protest. A banner against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was seen on the stage grid.

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Black Pantera opens the first day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

4 / 29

Black Pantera opens Rock in Rio

Black Pantera was the first band to perform at Rock in Rio 2022, and opened the metal day with protests against racism and prejudice.

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Black Pantera and Devotos sang 'A Carne', by Elza Soares, at Rock in Rio 2022 - Reproduction/Globoplay

5 / 29

Tribute to Elza Soares

Black Pantera and Devotos sang ‘A Carne’, by Elza Soares, at Rock in Rio 2022

Playback/Globoplay

Sepultura opens shows at the World Stage of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

6 / 29

Derrick Green from Sepultura

Sepultura opens concerts at the Palco Mundo, from Rock in Rio, alongside the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Sepultura is one of the attractions of the metal day at Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

7 / 29

protest against government

The public protested against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro during the beginning of the Sepultura show

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Brazilian Symphony Orchestra plays alongside Sepultura - Zô Guimarães/UOL

8 / 29

Brazilian Symphony Orchestra

The Brazilian Symphony Orchestra played alongside Sepultura on the first day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Gangrena Gasosa: band that performed at Rock in Rio mixes Umbanda with metal - Reproduction/Bis

9 / 29

gas gangrene

The band Gangrena Gasosa caught the public’s attention by mixing Umbanda with metal at Rock in Rio

Reproduction / Encore

Living Color pays tribute to Marielle Franco during a performance at Rock in Rio - Reproduction/Multishow

10 / 29

living color

Living Color pays tribute to Marielle Franco during a performance at Rock in Rio and holds a poster in favor of democracy

Playback/Multishow

Gojira takes indigenous people to the Rock in Rio stage during music "amazon" - Playback/Multishow

11 / 29

Gojira on stage at Rock in Rio

The band Gojira took indigenous people to the Rock in Rio stage during the song “Amazonia”, dedicated to the Brazilian forest

Playback/Multishow

Bullet For My Valentine at Rock in Rio Sunset Stage - André Horta/Brazil News

12 / 29

bullet for My Valentine

The Welsh band Bullet For My Valentine performed today at the Sunset Stage of Rock in Rio, attracting a younger audience.

André Horta/Brazil News

Iron Maiden plays at Rock in Rio - Júlio César Guimarães/UOL

13 / 29

Iron Maiden plays at Rock in Rio

Júlio César Guimarães/UOL

Dream Teather, the last band to perform on the first day of the festival - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

29 / 29

Dream Teather, the last band to perform on the first day of the festival

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

