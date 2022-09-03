Post Malone enjoys Iron Maiden concert in the audience

People like us, the singer Post Malone, who will perform on the Mundo Stage of Rock In Rio tomorrow, surprised when he appeared in Cidade do Rock today, to see the Iron Maiden show.

The rapper appeared at the event wearing a Brazilian team shirt in the middle of the audience and with a glass on his head. The shirt was a gift from a fan, who gave it to him when he was already at the hotel after arriving in Rio de Janeiro.

Before Iron Maiden, Sepultura + Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira and Gojira played on stage, both marked by political protests.

In addition to Post Malone, Jason Derulo, Marshmello and Alok will perform tomorrow at the festival.

