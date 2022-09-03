Pregnant woman enjoys Rock in Rio at 36 weeks: ‘Opportunity to see Iron Maiden’ | Rock in Rio 2022

Veterinarian Bianca de Santis came to enjoy Rock in Rio at 36 weeks of pregnancy accompanied by her husband and six-year-old son. She bought the ticket when she was already pregnant.
“It’s an opportunity to see Iron Maiden”, explains Bianca, a fan of the group that is the main attraction of the metal day, this Friday (2).
36 weeks pregnant, Bianca went to Rock in Rio to see Iron Maiden — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/G1
Bianca’s husband, the mechanical engineer Gustavo Lima, highlights the affinity in the taste for metal and other genres. “There’s always the music in the middle,” says her husband.
The couple’s eldest son, Pedro, aged six, accompanied the family. They came from Taquara, in the West Zone of Rio, to watch the first day of shows. Bianca says that the boy also watched an Iron Maiden show inside her womb.
“In 2016, he went to the Iron show in my belly”, he says. The day before going to Cidade do Rock, she made a point of consulting with the obstetrician who monitors the pregnancy. “I went to the appointment yesterday and he said I could come.”
