Procon-SP notifies Editora Panini about delays and complaints in the delivery of 2022 World Cup albums and stickers | Sao Paulo

The agency says it received 432 complaints in the last month related to non-delivery or delays in delivering materials to the publisher’s buyers.
In the notification, Procon-SP wants to know the delivery times for each product; whether they are being fulfilled; how consumers are advised in the event of a delayed delivery date; what measures the company is adopting to solve these demands and if there is a specific communication channel for these cases.
The price of the 2022 World Cup album sticker pack doubles compared to the previous edition — Photo: Disclosure/Panini
Procon-SP also questioned the company about which service channels were made available to consumers for the registration of complaints and if there is the possibility of talking with the attendants.
The inspectors also want to know the deadline for responding to demands and how many cancellations and refunds have been made so far, among other questions.
According to the agency, Panani has until September 9 to respond to questions. Procon-SP also asked for clarification on a possible contingency plan that had been prepared by the publisher, envisioning the possibility of growing demand for albums and stickers with the proximity of the 2022 Qatar Cup.
In a note, Editora Panini told TV Globo that there are logistical challenges due to the size of the country and that it has established partnerships with the main retailers in the country to offer alternatives and that online commerce has improved.
Sticker album accompanied by packages sold in Uruguay — Photo: Reproduction/Panini