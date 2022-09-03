Procon-SP notifies Panini for complaints about the World Cup album and stickers

Procon-SP notified the company Panini Brasil Ltda., this Friday (2), requesting explanations about the commercialization of kits/combos, albums and stickers of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after receiving 432 complaints related to the delivery or delay in delivery of products only in August.

According to the consumer protection agency, which is linked to the government of São Paulo, Panini was asked about: what are the delivery times for each product; whether they are being fulfilled; how consumers are advised in the event of a delayed delivery date; what measures the company is adopting to solve these demands; and if there is a specific communication channel for these cases.

Procon-SP gave until the 9th for the company to also respond to the following information:

If all products were subject to reservation or pre-offer, whether there is the possibility of direct purchase and immediate delivery; and if the delivery times in these modalities are different;

Number of items, individual or kits that have been sold so far; and whether it is possible to track the delivery of the products;

What are the offers published with the price charged for each product; how many were delivered; how many are still pending delivery; and quantity in stock.

Panini will also have to say which service channels it makes available to consumers (and whether they have the possibility to speak with attendants); whether protocol numbers are available; what is the response time for requests; how many calls have been made since the beginning of the commercialization of these products, including pre-sales; how many claims have been resolved and how many are still pending; how many cancellations and refunds were made (and whether a contingency plan was prepared with a view to the possibility of growing demands).

wanted by InfoMoneyPanini has not yet commented on the Procon-SP notification.

