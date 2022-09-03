Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy: Sport will not be playable

Portkey Games has finally talked about Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy. In the FAQ section on the game’s official website, the company confirmed the absence of wizarding sport in the game. Despite this, the brooms will be used as a means of transport and in a minigame.

In this portal tab, several questions about various aspects of the game are answered, and of course, the community was waiting for an answer about the modality being present or not in the gameplay. In the end, the explanation provided by the studio was as follows:

Can we play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? Quidditch is not playable in Hogwarts Legacy. However, broom flying, traversals and broom racing challenges are all part of the game. Players can also fly broomsticks to explore new and familiar locations around Hogwarts Castle.

Even with the absence of Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy, brooms and magical creatures will be one of the methods of travel for wizards in this virtual universe. Before taking flight on your Nimbus, you will learn how to master the skill in your classes within the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

HP Fan Club and Hogwarts Legacy accounts can be linked

WB Games revealed that HP Fan Club and Hogwarts Legacy accounts can be linked. With this, if you have a profile on the site, the information about your tests (house to which you belong and wand used) will end up transferred to the game. Find out how to do it here!