R$ 2 MILLION released through Pis/Pasep, informs the Central Bank; know more

The Central Bank (BC) recently released around R$ 2 million related to PIS/Pasep left by workers in national banks. The amounts refer to the 2019 base year salary allowance, valid for a total of 320,000 citizens.

The amount has been available for withdrawal since March this year. However, in order to have access to the benefit, it is necessary to request it through one of the available options. In addition, the worker must meet the program requirements in the reporting year. So, to learn more, see below.

How do I get access to the BRL 2 MILLION released through Pis/Pasep?

First, to access the benefit, it is necessary to request it through one of the following options:

Attend a Caixa unit;

By telephone, at Central Alô Trabalho – number 158;

By e-mail [email protected], changing the letters ”uf” to the acronym of the State in which you reside; or

Through the Digital Work Card app ( https://bityli.com/NHRJzb ).

In addition, it is also necessary to meet the program requirements in the reference year, which are:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least 60 months (05 years);

Have received an average monthly remuneration of up to 02 minimum wages during the 2019 base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year of 2019;

Keep the data up-to-date in (RAIS)/eSocial – Annual Report of Social Information.

Namely, the payment of PIS is made to workers who work in private companies by Caixa Econômica Federal. On the other hand, Pasep is intended for public servants and transferred by Banco do Brasil.

See too: Did you know that it is possible to receive PIS/Pasep after 30 WORKING days? Know more!

Allowance installment for 2021

Thousands of workers still have doubts about the release of the PIS/Pasep base year 2021 salary allowance. However, to clarify this issue, it is necessary to pay attention to the program’s distribution rules.

Until then, the Federal Government released the PIS/Pasep withdrawal for workers from private and public companies who worked with a formal contract in the year 2020. To make it clear, deposits were made in February and March.

It turns out that in 2021, the Government postponed the payment of the allowance due to a transfer of resources. Thus, workers believed that in 2022 the payment would double. And therein lies the problem: the assumption ended up not happening. Therefore, the forecast is that the payment for the year 2021 will be made only in the year 2023.

It is worth mentioning that, for 2023, it is estimated that the amount released for payments will be R$ 20 billion. Of this total, they receive about 23 million citizens. Finally, it is important to note that, so far, there is no information about the rules established for receipt.

See too: Next PIS/Pasep payments defined? Look!