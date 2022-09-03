Rafa: ‘At first I thought I had broken my nose’

New York (USA) – A very curious move stole the show in the comeback victory of Spaniard Rafael Nadal over Italian Fabio Fognini on Thursday night. When he was winning the fourth set by 3/0, the Mallorca southpaw hit his racket in the face, in an accident that ended up injuring his nose, drawing blood.

“At first I thought I had broken my nose because it was a shock and very painful. I don’t know, it looks like it’s not broken. I’m still not sure, I think it’s getting bigger and bigger.”

Fognini started much better in the match, won the first set and even opened 4/2 in the second, when Nadal started to react, looking for a comeback, getting the best in the three following partials. “Happy with the result after a terrible start. I still don’t understand how I started so badly because the feeling before the game was good,” he commented.

“But that kind of thing sometimes happens, so we need to accept it and keep going. That’s what I did. Luckily Fabio made some mistakes and I managed to start putting in some balls and finishing the game obviously playing better, much better. Tennis is a lot about moments, the most important thing when you’re playing poorly or when the opponent is doing very well is not to be far away on the scoreboard”, added Rafa.

“It’s making things happen at the right times. Today I wasn’t doing that for a while. So I think I started competing. It took me a set and a half to start competing, I wasn’t competing, which is unusual for me. But the positive thing is that I stayed there and stayed positive even though the disaster was huge. I accepted the situation and had the humility to try to reduce mistakes”, he added.

With his spot already secured in the ATP Finals, the Spaniard celebrated the good news. “I kind of knew I’d be there for a while because winning two Slams is hard not to. At 36, I will probably finish the season, if nothing goes wrong, in the top five. It’s better than we expected when we started the year and we didn’t know much about how things were going to go.”