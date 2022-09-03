Ratos de Porão put on a fast and powerful show with the MST flag and chorus against Bolsonaro | Rock in Rio 2022

Ratos de Porão put on a fast, powerful show with screams of political demonstrations at Rock in Rio this Friday (2).

The fundamental group in the history of hardcore and metal in Brazil had never played at the festival in their 41-year career.

They played with a Landless Movement flag at the back of the stage. Bassist Juninho wore a T-shirt from the movement.

The public joined in a chorus against Bolsonaro and the band accompanied him on drums and with vocalist João Gordo’s screams. At the end of the show, the fans repeated the screams against the president.

Even on the small Supernova stage and with just over half an hour of performance, it was a historic repair.

They recalled career classics, such as “Crucified by the system”, from the first album, from 1984 and “Anarkophobia”, the title track of the 1991 album, both of which received a standing ovation.

They also played tracks from the new album “Necropolitics”, about denialism of the pandemic and against far-right religious and political extremism.

João Gordo had a recent diagnosis of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. he told the g1 that it makes concerts difficult for him.