read the Netflix movie review with Leandro Hassum

fan of Jerry Lewis The Adam Sandler, Leandro Hassum is not ashamed of slapstick or melodrama. In a three-year partnership with Netflixthe actor and comedian dove with perfect balance into this mix in All the best for the coming Christmas (2020), then more tightly embraced the ridiculous in the controversial Love Without Measure (2021) and now falls headlong into the absurd with Neighbors. The new fruit of the marriage between the actor and the platform of streaming, however, falls halfway between committing to brainless farce and appealing to the moral-lesson narrative of family comedies. In the end, it doesn’t do any of the things well.

Hassum plays the neurotic Walter, a clerk at an instrument and musicals and stereo store who is placed so on the verge of a nervous breakdown that any excessive noise can lead to his death. With his wife Joana (Julia Rabello) and daughter, Camila (Julia Foti), he moves to a seemingly peaceful suburb of Rio de Janeiro, which proves to be a risk when the chaotic habits of a neighboring family are revealed. The conflict that follows exposes the great irony behind it all, as it is Hassum who screams and kicks the most throughout the plot.

Aside from the essentially ridiculous nature of Walter’s clinical condition, the premise of Neighbors offers fertile ground for a balance between drama and humor, but the hurried and cartoonish direction of Roberto Santucci (At Paulinho’s Gogó) tramples on breaths that would give the characters humanity and space for comic elaboration. The very irony that engulfs the nervous protagonist is suffocated by generic conflicts that come and go suddenly, fragmenting the unfolding of the story into disconnected sketches and, frankly, poorly developed both narratively and visually.

What could support this faltering execution is the evident talent of a cast that still brings the frantic Maurício Manfrini and Marlei Barleyveterans of The square is ours, and experts in giving depth to the most burlesque jokes. Manfrini, in particular, hits the key of the sambista Toninho – a character defined by his inability to perceive how his joy manifests itself in inconvenience – but the rivalry dynamics as Hassum’s noisy neighbor doesn’t fit. When they share the scene, it’s as if they’re both trying to inhabit the same space: either there’s only stairs (the preparation for the joke), or there’s only punchline. As a result, nothing ever feels complete.

Predominant tone throughout the film, the ridiculous could even offer some redemption, making strangeness the very object of humor in a way not far from what it did. Andy Kaufman or, more recently, does Eric Andre. But that’s where Neighbors it makes use of a melodrama as cheap as it is sudden, ending up as dysfunctional and bland as the conflicting relationship that marks its characters. It’s a shame because, in addition to a premise rich with layers of comic and dramatic conflict, there is obvious talent in the film; a talent whose waste hurts even more when it’s highlighted by free quotes from Back door, Square and other biggest hits from their stars’ careers.