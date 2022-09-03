Real Madrid beat Betis with Brazilian goals and keep 100% in Espanyol

Real Madrid hosted Betis, at the Santiago Bernabéu, for the fourth round of the Spanish Championship, and won 2-1, with goals from Brazilians Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

With this, the Madrid team maintains 100% in the competition and remains at the top of the tournament. It is worth remembering that the Merengues are the current champions of La Liga.

Real’s focus now is on the match on the 6th, Tuesday, when they visit the Celtics, for the first game of the Champions League group stage, a tournament in which the Merengues are the current champions.

Madrid in front

The hosts opened the scoring after just eight minutes. Alaba raised his head, saw space in the opposing defense and threw it to Brazilian Vinícius Jr. The striker won in speed and covered goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Visitor reaction

The fans’ joy did not last long, as Betis reached the equalizer in the 16th minute. Álex Moreno took the side in the area, Borja Iglesias managed to fix the ball and Canales finished under the legs of the Real Madrid goalkeeper.

vini wastes

The Brazilian striker wasted a great chance a few seconds after Betis’ equalizer. The shirt 20 received a nice pass from Rodrygo and was facing the goal, but ended up getting the ball badly and kicked over.

one more brazilian

The hosts were back in front of the marker in the 19th minute of the second half. The Uruguayan Valverde found Rodrygo, who shot well, low, with no chance for the Betis archer.

controlled game

After scoring the second goal, Real lowered the intensity a little and focused attention on the defensive system, to maintain the result and guarantee another victory in the national tournament.