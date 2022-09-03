Record calls meeting because of leaked list of ‘A Fazenda’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

Record TV is doing a real witch hunt this Friday (2). The column found that the leaked list of participants for “A Fazenda 14” is the official one and also that the broadcaster has called an emergency meeting to discuss what measures it will take. The list includes the name of the 24 future pedestrians confirmed for the reality show. Some of them had already been advanced around here and others I tell you now.

Vinícius Bettel, Tiago Ramos, Thomaz Costa, Tati Zaqui, Rosiane Pinheiro, Pétala Barreiros, Lucas Douglas Santos, Kerline Cardoso, Iran Malfitano, Ingrid Ohara, Hojjatollah Haghbinghomi, Glauciane Guimarães de Castro, Deolane Bezerra, Deborah Albuquerque, Ellen Cardoso (Strawberry) , Sérgio Rodrigo Campos Costa, Suziaine Martins de Queiroz, Alex Sandre Sa Gallete, Bárbara Borges, Maurício Augusto Lorenço, Claudia Castanheira (Baronesa), André Clarindo dos Santos, Bruno Tálamo and André Marinho.

In addition to names, this columnist also learned that, since the listing was leaked, advisors are already moving to make an alliance for no one to go to the first swidden.

Very few sectors receive the list in advance. Among them is the manufacture of clothing. The list is also sent beforehand to drivers who are looking for participants to take them to the confinement, however, it was only going to be released next Sunday (4). The broadcaster believes that the most likely is that the list was leaked by an employee of the clinic who performs the medical exams.

‘The Farm 14’ premieres on September 13. The future participants of the rural reality will be isolated from next Sunday (4) in a hotel in São Paulo. This column had already told that, that same day, they will record calls for the program. During pre-confinement, cell phones and TV are prohibitedonly books are allowed.