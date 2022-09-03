Refuge in Brusque, Vasco’s bars excel in decoration and even have rivalries | vasco

Brusque is a city full of Vasco fans, who will certainly fill the stands at Estádio Augusto Bauer this Saturday, when Brusque and Vasco face each other for the 28th round of Série B of the Brasileirão. On match days, the meeting point for these fans are two bars that are well decorated and even have a certain rivalry.

+ Vasco arrives in Brusque with a crowd party at the hotel

Vasco Brusque, on Rua Azambuja, and Captaincy União VasBrusque, on João Schaeffer, draw attention for their props that range from the model of the São Januário stadium to the replica of Christ the Redeemer with the Vasco shirt. (see video below). They are refuges for Vasco fans in the city of Santa Catarina.

Vasco’s bars in Brusque take decor seriously and even have rivalries; meet

+ With a signed contract, 777 takes control of Vasco’s football

This Saturday, for example, the two spaces will be open early and they are estimated to receive, in total, about 200 Vasco residents to follow the confrontation against Brusque. Just arrive to enjoy the barbecue, have a beer to support the team led by Emílio Faro, which needs a good result to lead to a smooth end of Serie B – the team is in fourth, four points from fifth place.

– Our bar was made just to watch Vasco games – explains Anderson Zeredo, one of the creators of Vasco Brusque, which is closed for the rest of the week.

– It’s a city that likes the club a lot, it has a lot of Vasco. Everything here is made with love, affection and passion because we really love Vasco. It’s an unconditional love we have for this club,” he adds.

1 of 6 Details of Vasco Brusque, a bar for Vasco fans located in Brusque — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt / ge Details of Vasco Brusque, a bar for Vasco fans located in Brusque — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt / ge

The bar was founded in 2009, the year of the first time that Vasco played in a Série B. Vasco friends needed a space of their own after so much time meeting in other people’s establishments to watch the match. They rented a space and founded Vasco Brusque.

The business has already operated in two other addresses before the current one. “Now we intend to stay a long time, it’s very good here”, says Alessandro Dalcastagner, one of the directors. The bar has the Maltese cross scattered everywhere and a panel with photos of the club’s idols, from the old to the most recent.

– We even have to take this photo of Cano from there – curses Alessandro when looking at the photo of the Argentine striker who defended Vasco for two years. -He is putting one goal after another at Fluminense.

2 of 6 Vasco Brusque, a bar for Vasco fans, is located on Rua Azambuja — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt / ge Vasco Brusque, a bar for Vasco fans, is located on Rua Azambuja — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt / ge

Vasco Brusque has seven members on the board: Leandro Viana, Vaulney Chaves, Valmir Raimondi, Charles de Pinho and Rolsaod Schmidt are part of the team alongside Anderson and Alessandro. The work is voluntary, not for profit. They just want to raise enough money to cover their monthly expenses, around R$2,000, and watch Vasco’s games.

Bar do Vasco and the rivalry

The Captaincy União VasBrusque, also known only as Bar do Vasco, was opened more recently, in 2019. As soon as it was born, the bar received from Vasco the certificate of 1st Captaincy of the club, which is a project launched in the management of Alexandre Campello to strengthen the club’s brand in Brazil and in the world – there are already others spread across the country and there is even one in Portugal.

Founder of the place, Marcolan Batista was part of the first group of directors of the other bar, Vasco Brusque. And that’s where the disagreement arises. “The rivalry is greater between us than with Flamengo”, joked one of the fans. They think there was political interest in the choice of the Captaincy seal, but Marcolan disregards it.

3 of 6 Marcolan Batista, founder of Bar do Vasco, in Brusque — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt / ge Marcolan Batista, founder of Bar do Vasco, in Brusque — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt / ge

– We did a lot of solidarity action here. It was a solidarity Christmas, food campaign, clothing… We made a “rib” to raise money for Vasco’s CT – recalls Marcolan.

– Parallel to this, Vasco saw our engagement, our social actions and offered us the post of First Captaincy of Vasco, which is a source of pride, but we also have a responsibility in hand – complete.

Bar do Vasco is located in a two-story building – on the top, a hostel is being built. The large space is full of Basque representations, such as photos of idols, the Libertadores Cup, the admiral’s bust… Approximately R$ 250 thousand were invested to leave it as it is today.

4 of 6 The before and after of Bar do Vasco, in Brusque — Photo: Personal Archive / Tébaro Schmidt/ge The before and after of Bar do Vasco, in Brusque — Photo: Personal Archive / Tébaro Schmidt/ge

From 80 to 100 people watch Vasco’s games at the bar, on average. But there have been occasions with almost 300 fans at the venue. “And we are volunteers, we end up leaving family, work to meet the demand”, recalls Marcolan.

The movement is good, although the Bar do Vasco only opens on the day of departure. In addition to the money from the events, the place also supports itself with the monthly fee paid by about 100 members. And it doesn’t stop growing, celebrates Marcolan.

– I always say that Vasco’s fans have to be studied, we even sell out in Serie B. This week I had a meeting with the board and I said: imagine how it will be with Vasco in Serie A…

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!