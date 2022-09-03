Remember the fights led Titans to stay with three members – 09/03/2022 – Illustrated

The Titãs release the album “Olhar Furta-Cor”, celebrating four decades of the band’s existence. In an interview with SheetBranco Mello, Tony Belloto and Sérgio Britto stated that the new work examines the entire period of activity of the band, remembering times when the band had very different formations.

Of the octet that existed when they released their first album — formed by Arnaldo Antunes, Branco Mello, Paulo Miklos, Tony Bellotto, Sergio Britto, Marcello Fromer, André Jung and Nando Reis — only three members remained, revealing a history of disagreements and adaptations to the over time.

Even before the release of the first album, Ciro Pessoa, who died in 2020 after contracting Covid-19, had left the group in 1983, in such a discreet departure that it would not even be noticed by future fans. The band would face, a year later, new turmoil. Drummer André Jung was expelled by the other members, dissatisfied with his performance on stage. In his place would enter Charles Gavin.

In 1992, it would be Arnaldo Antunes’ turn to leave the troupe, one of the most felt casualties to date. The poet, singer and songwriter said, at that time, that he was dissatisfied with the direction of the band, which left Brazilian music aside and invested even more in the rawness of rock. In addition, Antunes already nurtured the desire to have a solo career in the music market.

In 2001, guitarist Marcelo Fromer would be missed by his bandmates and fans. He died in a hit-and-run in São Paulo. The following year, Nando Reis did like Antunes and decided to start a solo career. In 2010, it would be Charles Gavin’s turn to announce his departure from the band and, four years later, Paulo Miklos also opted out.

Even with so many casualties, the Titans shaped themselves as time passed, which, according to Bellotto, surprises the group itself. “The permanence of the Titans is something that surprises even us, because there were many transformations, but with each change there was a collective spirit that overcame the individualities”, he says. “We always question whether we are going to proceed.”

Branco Mello, on the other hand, seems determined to keep the band active. “We never thought or feared the end of the band,” he says.