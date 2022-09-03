In wetlandGlobo’s 9pm soap opera, Tenório (Murilo Benicio) will end up having a tragic end. This because Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will hit him with a spear and kill him without pity. The news of the land grabber’s death will even fall like a bomb and Zuleica (Alline Borges) will be desperate.

In the next chapters of the plot, Alcides will finally be able to put into practice his long-awaited revenge against Tenório. With the help of Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira), he will be able to lure the squatter to the edge of the river and hit him with a spear. Then he will throw the ex-boss to the bottom of the river for the piranhas to eat.

After discovering what happened, Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will go with Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and Tadeu (José Loreto) to the neighboring farm to report the fact. “Hi…Num is good news“, begins Filó’s companion (Dira Paes). “What happened to my father?“, asks Guta (Julia Dalavia), tense. “He’s dead!“, will answer Zé Lucas, without hesitation.

At that moment, Zuleica and Guta will go into despair. “He exchanged shots there with my pawns and… the pawn was injured, I had to send him to the hospital, but your Tenório wasn’t so lucky“, explains Zé Leôncio. “And where is my father?“, will ask Marcelo’s girlfriend (Lucas Leto). “He’s resting at the bottom of the river“, will shock the father of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa).

It is worth noting that wetland it’s a novel of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, aired – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and aired on TV Globo.