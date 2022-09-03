Revealed the number of beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil who want to take the consignment

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

According to the Ipespe survey, released last Wednesday (31), less than two in ten (18%) beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil intend to take out the payroll loan at a discount on the social program payroll.

Furthermore, the survey also revealed that 69% are not interested in the credit sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in early August. Another 13% did not know or did not answer the question.

The survey also indicates that among the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, that is, low-income voters, Bolsonaro has 29% of voting intentions and Lula leads with 51%.

Also according to Ipespe, 63% of the beneficiaries of the social program claim to know about the release of consigned credit. However, 37% are unaware of the subject.

Increase in indebtedness

With release forecast for September, the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan should further increase the number of indebted Brazilians. The government made it possible for banks to offer loans, but did not stipulate a ceiling on interest, exempting itself from liability in case of over-indebtedness.

Approximately 4 out of ten voters (43%) who receive Auxílio Brasil are in default. Therefore, they failed to pay any bills last month. While 48% managed to keep their accounts up to date, according to the PoderData survey.

Consignment of Aid Brazil

According to the rules announced by the government, the amount of income that can be committed by beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil will be 40%. In this way, up to 35% can be used for the personal loan and 5% can be used for withdrawals and payroll-deductible credit card expenses.

The Ipespe poll was commissioned by XP and interviewed 2,000 voters between August 26 and 29. Thus, in this group, 18% say they receive or will receive payments from Auxílio Brasil, or live with someone who is a beneficiary of the program.

Therefore, the overall margin of error for the study is 2.2 percentage points, for a confidence level of 95.5%. The survey is registered with the Electoral Court under the code BR-04347/2022.

Image: Sidney de Almeida / Shutterstock.com